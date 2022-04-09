Habs coach St. Louis makes two roster changes; Allen back in net

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis made two changes to his lineup for tonight's game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

There won't, however, be any swaps in net.

St. Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will make his sixth consecutive start.

So while Carey Price made the trip with the team, he will not be between the pipes against Toronto.

St. Louis also said that Michael Pezzetta will replace Jesse Ylonen on offence, while Jordan Harris will be inserted on defence in place of Kale Clague.

Harris was scratched from the starting lineup in the last game on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

St. Louis said at the time that it was not a punishment, but simply an opportunity for the rookie to step back and watch the game from a different perspective.

The Habs will have their work cut out for them against the Leafs and their star forward Auston Matthews, who scored his 55th and 56th goals of the season on Thursday in Dallas.

Matthews broke a long-standing tie with Rick Vaive for the most goals in a single season in Toronto history.

The 24-year-old forward joined Vaive at 54 after scoring a hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Vaive previously set that mark in the 1981-82 campaign. He became the first Leafs player to reach the 50-goal plateau.

The game will start at 7 p.m.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 9, 2022.