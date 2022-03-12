iHeartRadio
Habs d-man Joel Edmundson returns to action, faces Kraken Saturday night

Joel Edmundson (44) looks on during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. Edmundson returns to the Habs line up March 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Defenceman Joel Edmundson will play his first game of the season tonight against the Seattle Kraken, the Montreal Canadiens confirmed via its official Twitter account.

His return to action seemed imminent after he participated in the Montreal team's regular practice on Friday, although interim head coach Martin St-Louis was unable to confirm whether or not he would play against the Kraken at that time.

It is now a done deal.

The likeable Manitoban hasn't had it easy this season. He came into camp with a back injury and the team had indicated that his condition was being monitored daily. He kept the "day to day" tag throughout the fall and winter.

Joel Edmundson:

Effectuera un retour au jeu ce soir.

Will return to the lineup tonight.#GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 12, 2022

In addition, Edmundson caught COVID-19 when he returned from the holidays and lost his father in January after a battle with cancer.

The Habs also gave medical updates on several of its players.

Goaltender Jake Allen is progressing and continuing to rehabilitate, the Canadiens said, but he will not play this weekend.

"Andrew Hammond has a lower-body injury and will undergo medical follow-up at a later date. A return date has not been determined for him," the team said.

There is no news on Carey Price either.

"(He) is skating this morning and making progress, but no timetable has been set for his return to action," the Habs wrote on Twitter.

On offence, Christian Dvorak returned to practice wearing a jersey that means he can receive light contact.

Jonathan Drouin continues to train with the team, but a return date has not been determined.

Finally, defenseman David Savard continues his rehabilitation.

Puck drops between the Canadiens (15-35-7) and the Kraken (17-37-6) at 7 pm at the Bell Centre. The NHL expansion team defeated the Habs 5-1 in Seattle in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs on October 26.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was published in French on March 12, 2022.

