Habs defenceman Chris Wideman sidelined indefinitely with back injury


Montreal Canadiens' Chris Wideman (6) battles Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary (73) for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday April 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Training camp was only a few hours old when the Montreal Canadiens had to add a player to their list of injured players on Thursday.

Team management announced that defenceman Chris Wideman will be out indefinitely with a back injury.

In a message posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account, the Habs did not give any details of the circumstances surrounding the injury.

Last season, Wideman played in 46 games with the Habs and registered six assists.

Le défenseur Chris Wideman sera tenu à l’écart du jeu pour une durée indéterminée en raison d'une blessure au dos.

Defenseman Chris Wideman will be out indefinitely due to a back injury.

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2023.

