Habs defenceman Jeff Petry is smiling again, looking forward to Edmundson's return

Jeff Petry is probably the happiest player on the Montreal Canadiens right now. Not only is he happy with new interim head coach Martin St-Louis' style of play, but he may soon be reunited with his partner on the blue line.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson, who played with Petry last season, could soon be playing in his first game of the season, although there is nothing definite yet. The 34-year-old American is looking forward to the opportunity to play with him again.

"He's had some delays in his rehab program, but it looks like this time he's really getting close to returning to the game," said Petry. "He was one of our mainstays last year and he will be again when he returns to the game. His physical presence will solidify our defence."

Edmundson, who hasn't played since July 7, 2021 in the Stanley Cup Final, was wearing a white jersey at practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson (44) follows through on a check against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during second period Game 4 Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. Edmundson has not played since the final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

This is progress for the 28-year-old veteran, who had practiced with his teammates in a powder blue jersey - which prohibits checking - on Friday.

Montreal indicated that Edmundson will accompany his teammates to Western Canada, but confirmed that he will not face the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

His presence will nevertheless have a positive effect in the locker room, according to Petry.

"He's a laugh riot in the dressing room, he always lightens the mood," said Petry. "And he and I developed a nice chemistry on the ice last year."

The Habs' no. 26 game seems to have picked up for a while. According to Petry, it's probably due to St. Louis' arrival on the scene.

"We're spending less time in our own zone, which allows us to have more energy to support the offence and control the puck," said Petry. "Like 'Marty' (St-Louis) said, as soon as we get control of the puck, we're on offence. And as soon as we lose it in offensive territory, we are playing defence. Control of the puck is very important in his concept, and as I said before, I like to have the puck and pass it around. The way we're playing right now is better for me."

"He's brought the fun back to the arena," Petry added of St-Louis. "We know we're going to have to work hard on the ice, but it's fun to do it his way. We're looking forward to joining him at the arena. It's refreshing, and it's been good for the team and me so far."

For his part, St-Louis seems inclined to continue working with his veteran defenceman.

"My 'job' is to 'coach' the guys that are here," said St-Louis. "And when I got here, it was a fresh start for everybody. I came in here not with the idea that this player here was like this, or that one like that. I want to see them every day, see their strengths and weaknesses.

"Jeff has played some really good field hockey so far, since I've been here. He's a defenceman who can defend, who brings offence. There are a lot of positives since I arrived here, and I'm happy that he feels good because he plays a big role for our team."

Forward Joel Armia, who wore a burgundy no-contact jersey last Friday, also changed into a regular jersey. He could soon make his return to the game after accidentally getting hit in the face by St-Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas on Feb. 17. It is not known at this time if he will be back at his position on Tuesday.

The practice was briefly interrupted so that forward Cedric Paquette could leave the ice after blocking a Mathieu Perreault shot with his right skate. St-Louis said that Paquette will accompany the team on the trip.

Forwards Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin continued their rehabilitation by skating together after their teammates' practice.

They will not accompany their teammates for the beginning of the trip.

After a stopover in Winnipeg, where the Habs will be looking for their sixth straight win, the Bleu-blanc-rouge will cross paths with the Calgary Flames. This will be forward Tyler Toffoli's first game against his former team since the Feb. 14 trade. Toffoli has four goals and one assist in six games since joining the Flames.

The CH will continue their road trip by visiting the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday before completing their trip by playing the Canucks in Vancouver next Wednesday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 28, 2022.