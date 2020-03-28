Habs defenceman Jeff Petry opens tab at two restaurants to feed hospital workers during COVID-19 pandemic

With the NHL season postponed indefinitely, Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry is turning his attention to helping frontline workers.

In an Instagram post, Petry said on Saturday he and his wife Julie were opening $2,500 daily tabs at Notre Boeuf de Grace and Mandy's to feed hospital workers.

ATTENTION MONTREAL HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES‼️ . . Julie and I are constantly thinking of all those on the front lines helping take care of others during this unthinkable time all over the world, but especially back in Montreal. They have taken such good care of us & our kids over the years we can’t help but have those doctors, nurses and staff members on our hearts during this unfathomable time! The around the clock hours they are working to help fight this crazy virus is nothing short of heroic. I’m sure they would say “I’m just doing my job”, but to us it’s more than that. These selfless individuals are not only putting themselves at risk, but are also dealing with the same stresses that come along with these circumstances when they go home. We want them to know we are thinking of them & supporting them. . The Petrys just want to say thank you! But even “thank you” doesn’t seem like enough. A small way we can show our support is by offering a meal from a couple of our favorite local restaurants. So, starting tomorrow March 29th, @mandysalads (Westmount location only 514-227-1640 ) and @notreboeufdegrace (NDG location only 514-369-9090) will each have $2,500.00 tabs open for hospital employees to call in an order to pick up on us (they can also deliver as well.) All you have to do when you call in your order is tell them you work for the hospital, and make sure you present your hospital ID/ badge upon pick up (limit one meal per employee). We hope this meal will give you a smile during this stressful time! ♥️ The Petry Family . . #healthcareheroes #mtl

To get their meals, hospital workers must call in their order, tell the restaurant they work for the hospital and present their hospital ID during pickup.