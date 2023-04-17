Habs defenceman Mike Matheson encourages kids to stay active

The Montreal Canadiens hockey season is over, but one defenceman is still on the job.

Mike Matheson spent part of the day visiting students at St. Gabriel Elementary School in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

His message to everyone is to stay active -- and the crowd welcomed him with a ton of energy chanting "Go Habs Go!" when he arrived.

"Just being able to get out into the community for myself and hopefully affect one or two kids is hugely important, so if I can do that, that's a success," he said.

On the heels of a breakout year with a career-high 34 points, with eight goals and 26 assists, Matheson was making time to talk to kids about being active.

"Movement creates healthy, happy people and that's the most important thing to focus on," said Matheson, who grew-up in Pointe-Claire and went to Ecole Marguerite-Bourgeoys for his elementary school education.

Matheson serves as an ambassador for the Champions for Life Foundation, which helps kids develop physical literacy.

Motivating kids to get active, Champions for Life Founder David Arsenault encourages families to put down the device and get outside.

"Children are addicted because adults put things in front of the children, so we need to take a responsibility as adults to play with our children, to get back outside, to offer opportunities for them to learn and develop and explore the world on so many different ways," he said.

At the school, Matheson signed autographs and answered questions, even admitting public speaking was not in his own comfort zone.

"I get nervous all the time. It just shows that you care and you want to do well," said the NHL player.

His visit went into overtime and the kids loved it.

"It really inspired a lot of kids and it helps too," said Henry.

Madison got an autograph and said, "I really liked the visit!"

Rylan is a hockey player and said the takeaway for him is "try hard and it doesn't matter if we lose – it matters that we try."