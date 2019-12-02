iHeartRadio
Habs defenceman Victor Mete out for at least two weeks with ankle injury

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is stopped on a wraparound by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi (37) as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53) looks on during third period NHL hockey action Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victore Mete will be out for at least two weeks due to an ankle injury.

The team announced the news Monday morning.

Mete hurt his ankle during the second period of the team's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Mete has scored three goals and five assists in 26 games with the Canadiens this season.

The team will try to end its eight-game losing streak Tuesday night when it hosts the New York Islanders.

This Canadian Press report was originally published Dec. 2, 2019.

