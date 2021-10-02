Habs defender Sami Niku out indefinitely with concussion

Montreal Canadiens Defender Sami Niku has suffered a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme announced the news on Saturday morning.

Niku fell in action in the first period of a preseason game between the Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators on Friday after he was hit from behind by Forward Josh Norris. Norris won't face consequences for the move.

Dominique Ducharme confirms that Sami Niku suffered a concussion in Friday night's game, which will keep him out for a period of time.

After having difficulty returning to the bench, Niku headed to the locker room with the support of a sports therapist.

It was Niku's first pre-camp outing, a week after signing a one-season contract with the Canadiens as a free agent.

The 24-year-old Finn has scored two goals and eight assists in 54 career NHL games, all with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canadies also announced goaltender Kevin Poulin and forward Danick Martel had been cut, and that they will continue their preparation at the Laval Rocket camp starting Monday.

MONTEMBEAULT CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS

The Tricolore claimed Quebec goaltender Samuel Montembeault in a trade with the Florida Panthers.

Montembeault, 24, has eight wins and four losses and one overtime loss in 13 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL in 2020-2021. The Bécancour native posted a 2.86 goals-against-average and maintained an 89.8 per cent save percentage.

In the NHL, Montembeault has a 9-8-3 record in 25 games with the Panthers with a 3.20 GAA and 89.2 per cent save percentage.

Montembeault was selected in the third round, 77th overall, by the Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Oct. 2, 2021.