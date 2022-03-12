Habs donate raffle, t-shirt profits to UNICEF's Ukraine Emergency Fund

Fans of the bleu-blanc-rouge will have the chance to pick up some team swag in the colours of Ukraine as part of the Montreal Canadiens' efforts to raise funds for UNICEF's Ukraine Emergency Fund.

Tricolore Sports, which represents the Habs and the Laval Rocket, are selling Canadiens Logo T-shirts online with the logos of both teams in Ukraine's yellow and blue.

All profits of the shirts' sales will be donated to UNICEF Canada.

➡️If you buy 1 or more of Canadiens Logo T-Shirt to Benefit UNICEF's Ukraine Emergency Fund you get free shipping



UNICEF's Ukraine Emergency Fund works to provide safe water and sanitation supplies, medical aid, child protection and education supplies to those affected by the war in the country.

Prior to tonight's game against the Seattle Kraken, the Canadiens will hold a moment of silence to honour victims of the conflict.

Volunteers will be on hand starting at 5 p.m. at the Bell Centre collecting cash donations, and the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will donate proceeds from tonight's 50/50 raffle to UNICEF.