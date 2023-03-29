Habs eliminated from playoff race with 2-3 defeat by Flyers

Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game with 2:15 left in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Frost gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the second period with a goal just as the power play expired and he clinched their fourth straight win off a 2-on-1 effort for his 16th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Owen Tippett added an empty-netter.

Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

The Flyers wrapped a seven-game homestand at 5-1-1 and play three more home games before the season comes to an end. One of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, the Flyers will miss the playoffs for a third straight season.

Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots for Montreal in his first start of the season. The 23-year-old goalie is the son of former Flyers star Keith Primeau.

Felix Sandstrom had 27 saves for the Flyers in place of injured goalie Carter Hart.

FARRELL DEBUT

Forward Sean Farrell made his NHL debut for Montreal after two strong seasons at Harvard. Farrell played for Team USA in the Olympics in the 2022 Beijing Games.

“Offensive talent, dynamic player,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “He’s done it at every level. This is the level where he’s going to have to show he can still do it.”

Farrell received a signed stick before the game from fellow Massachusetts native and Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.

“Congrats on making the NHL! Here’s to a lot more games!” Hayes wrote on the stick.

This report by The Associated Press was first published in March 28, 2023.