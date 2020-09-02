Habs fill backup goalie spot by acquiring Jake Allen from Blues

by Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens wasted no time plugging the backup goaltender hole on the roster as GM Marc Bergevin announced the acquisition of Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues Wednesday.

The Habs gave up a third and seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and get a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The 6'2", 200-pound, 30-year-old goalie won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, but only played one game in the team's playoff run.

This year he started four playoff games for St. Louis winning two of them and shared netminding duties with starter Jordan Binnington.

In 24 regular season games this year, Allen posted a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals against average.

In acquiring Allen, Bergevin filled a key hole in the Habs roster for the past several years: a quality backup for number-one puck stopper Carey Price.

Allen signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract with the Blues in 2016. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021.