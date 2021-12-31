iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs forward Brandon Baddock's name put on the COVID-19 protocol list

Toronto Maple Leafs' Josh Ho-Sang fights for the puck with Montreal Canadiens’ Brandon Baddock during the first period of their NHL preseason hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

Montreal Canadiens forward Brandon Baddock's name has been submitted to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

The Habs made the announcement in a news release on Friday afternoon, just before the start of the team's practice session, scheduled for 1 p.m. in Sunrise, Florida.

The Habs also announced that forward Brendan Gallagher will not participate in the practice due to a lower-body injury.

Ducharme ajoute que si Gallagher ne peut disputer le match de samedi, Cam Hillis fera ses débuts dans la LNH.

Ducharme adds that if Gallagher cannot play on Saturday, Cam Hillis will make his NHL debut.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7J9KPqM7Jd

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2021

The Habs will complete a three-game stretch in five days in the southeastern United States on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Florida Panthers.

In its release, the Habs noted that Baddock is being monitored by team doctors and continues to follow NHL guidelines and protocols.

Baddock's name joins forwards Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli, defensemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman, and goalies Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

The team's goaltending coach, Eric Raymond, is also listed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

A 26-year-old left winger, Baddock played in his first game with the Habs on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was his first official career NHL game. He made 13 appearances and played just over eight minutes.

This season with the Laval Rocket, Baddock has two goals and four assists in 23 games with 35 penalty minutes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 31, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error