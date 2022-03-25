iHeartRadio
Habs forward Drouin out indefinitely, Gallagher out for a week

Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher (11) celebrates with teammate Jonathan Drouin (92) after scoring against the Nashville Predators during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal. Both players will be out of action due to injuries this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens received some bad news Friday morning ahead of a busy weekend.

The team revealed that forward Jonathan Drouin will be sidelined indefinitely and, as a result, his name has been placed on the injury list.

"He remains at home as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19," the team said.

Drouin made a brief return to action last week, playing in two games against the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old Quebecer has six goals and 14 assists in 34 games so far this season.

Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely (upper-body injury) and was placed on injured reserve.

He’s still home for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2022

Forward Brendan Gallagher is also out and will miss a week with the team due to a lower-body injury.

The forward has not played since March 17 against the Dallas Stars. Gallagher has five goals and nine assists in 43 games this season with the Habs.

The health of defenseman Jeff Petry, who suffered a lower-body injury in the 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, is still unknown.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2022. 

