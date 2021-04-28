iHeartRadio
Habs forward Jonathan Drouin out indefinitely for 'personal reasons'

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin won the first game of the season by scoring in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday Oct. 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will be out of the line up indefinitely due to 'personal reasons,' the team announced.

The Habs posted on the team's Twitter account that Drouin was placed on the long-term injured reserve list and that he "will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.'

The team is asking that everyon respect his privacy. 

The Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts native was limited to 44 games this season and scored two goals with 21 assists. The 26-year-old has played with the Habs started his fourth year for the Habs after playing three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His last game this season was April 21 against the Edmonton Oilers.

In his career, Drouin has scored 69 goals and added 163 assists over 393 games.

