Habs forward Phillip Danault awarded Jean-Beliveau trophy for community involvement

The Montreal Canadiens have awarded forward Phillip Danault the Jean-Béliveau trophy for his community work over last season.

Awarded annually to the Canadiens player who best exemplifies leadership within the community, the award comes with a $25,000 donation to a charity of the player’s choice.

Danault donated $20,000 to the Marie-Pierre and Phillip Danault Fund of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation, whose mission is to fight bullying, discrimination and violence in schools, and $5,000 to the Canadian Children's Foundation, which encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle for underprivileged kids.

Danault earned the trophy following captain and defenceman Shea Weber, who was honoured last season.

Established in 2003 to commemorate 50 years of Jean Béliveau's association with the Habs, the award aims to celebrate the values that he characterized on and off the ice. The other finalists for the trophy this year were Jonathan Drouin, Jeff Petry, Carey Price and Tomas Tatar.

Since his start with the Canadiens in 2016, Danault has offered his support to many causes, especially those affecting children.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.