iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs forward Rem Pitlick sent to Laval Rocket


Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) passes the puck past Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that forward Rem Pitlick has been assigned to the Laval Rocket.

Pitlick, 25, was recalled by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week after Quebec forward Jonathan Drouin was ruled out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury suffered against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 5.

The Ontario native did not play in Thursday night's 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pitlick has three assists in three games with the Rocket this season.

He has also appeared in seven games with the blue-blanc-rouge this season, so far being cleared from the scoresheet.

Pitlick will now head to the Rocket, who will play their next two games against the Cleveland Monsters.

As for the Habs, they took part in a practice session at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday morning in preparation for their next game on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre.

Forwards Evgenii Dadonov, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans missed the practice, instead undergoing a day of treatments.

Evgenii Dadonov, Jake Evans et Juraj Slafkovsky ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).

Evgenii Dadonov, Jake Evans and Juraj Slafkovsky will not take part in today's practice (maintenance day).

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2022

For his part, Joel Armia practiced alone before his teammates. Armia has not played since Nov. 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins after suffering an upper-body injury.

In other news, the Habs said they have sent forward Emil Heineman to Leksand IF of the Swedish Elite League.

Heineman, who was acquired by the Habs along with Tyler Pitlick in the deal that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames on Feb. 14, has yet to play a career NHL game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*