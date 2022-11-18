Habs forward Rem Pitlick sent to Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that forward Rem Pitlick has been assigned to the Laval Rocket.

Pitlick, 25, was recalled by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week after Quebec forward Jonathan Drouin was ruled out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury suffered against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 5.

The Ontario native did not play in Thursday night's 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pitlick has three assists in three games with the Rocket this season.

He has also appeared in seven games with the blue-blanc-rouge this season, so far being cleared from the scoresheet.

Pitlick will now head to the Rocket, who will play their next two games against the Cleveland Monsters.

As for the Habs, they took part in a practice session at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday morning in preparation for their next game on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre.

Forwards Evgenii Dadonov, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans missed the practice, instead undergoing a day of treatments.

Evgenii Dadonov, Jake Evans et Juraj Slafkovsky ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Evgenii Dadonov, Jake Evans and Juraj Slafkovsky will not take part in today's practice (maintenance day).

For his part, Joel Armia practiced alone before his teammates. Armia has not played since Nov. 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins after suffering an upper-body injury.

In other news, the Habs said they have sent forward Emil Heineman to Leksand IF of the Swedish Elite League.

Heineman, who was acquired by the Habs along with Tyler Pitlick in the deal that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames on Feb. 14, has yet to play a career NHL game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2022.