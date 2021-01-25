Habs forward Tyler Toffoli named NHL's first star of the week

Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli has been named the National Hockey League's first star of the week.

The Scarborough, ON-born Toffoli, who signed with the Habs during free agency in the off season, quickly endeared himself to fans by scoring a total of five goals and an assist during three straight games in Vancouver. Toffoli played 10 games for The Canucks last season after being traded by the Los Angeles Kings.

He started the week quietly, putting up an assist in a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

On Wednesday, Toffoli scored his first three goals of the season against his former team, but the hat trick went to waste as the Canadiens lost 6-5 in a shootout. He kept his hot hand going the next night, adding another two goals in a 7-3 win before settling for just an assist as the Habs yet again beat Vancouver, this time 5-2.

Toffoli currently leads the team in scoring, with five goals and three assists in six games.

Dallas Star Joe Pavelski earned second star honours while the third star went to Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson.

The Habs are off until Thursday, when they will play their home opener against the Calgary Flames.