Habs: Gallagher receives treatment, Matheson reunited with teammates


Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher (11) trips over Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Dylan DeMelo (2) defends during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Thursday, November 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Forward Brendan Gallagher was absent from the Montreal Canadiens' practice on Friday as he enjoyed a day of treatment instead.

Gallagher briefly left Wednesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks after blocking a Tyler Myers shot in the first period.

He was also involved in a scrum with defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goalie Thatcher Demko in the second period.

Defenceman Mike Matheson was back on the ice at the Bell Sports Complex for the first time since suffering an abdominal muscle injury.

Matheson was reportedly injured during the Habs' trip to the Maritimes at the end of their camp in early October. He was expected to be out for eight weeks.

The Pointe-Claire native was expected to avoid contact at practice on Friday. He had resumed on-ice training on his own last Saturday.

Matheson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling on July 16.

The Canadiens will host the Penguins on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2022.

