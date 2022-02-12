Habs get backup in net, acquire Andrew Hammond

The Montreal Canadiens finally got some reinforcements in net on Saturday morning.

The Habs acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock.

The acquisition of the "Hamburglar" comes at a time when young goaltender Cayden Primeau is struggling between the pipes. Primeau has been pulled in two of his last three starts, giving up seven goals on 34 shots in the other -- in a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils earlier this week.

Primeau, considered by many to be the club's goaltender of the future, has a 1-7-1 record with a less-than-impressive 4.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of just .866. The possibility that Primeau will soon be assigned to the Laval Rocket feeder club to rebuild his confidence cannot be ruled out.

Quebec goaltender Samuel Montembeault is still dealing with a minor upper body injury. Michael McNiven is also sidelined.

Hammond, 34, is 6-2-3 in 11 games with the Iowa Wild in the AHL this season, maintaining a 2.44 goals-against-average and .908 save percentage.

The Surrey, British Columbia native posted a 27-15-6 record in 56 career NHL games over five seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche. He has a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage and has recorded four shutouts.

Hammond, who was never drafted, began his NHL career with the Senators in 2013 and got his first career start against the Habs on Feb. 18, 2015.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 12, 2022.