Habs GM explains reasoning behind Kotkaniemi decision

The Habs are satisfied to win some, lose some, at least when it comes to trades, the teams' general manager says.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin spoke to media about losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and why Habs management decided they weren't ready to match the Hurricanes' $6.1 million offer to the young player.

It just wasn't in the cards, especially given where Kotkaniemi is in his development, Bergevin said.

On the other hand, the Habs' newest player, Christian Dvorak, also spoke to media, saying he's thrilled to be joining the team.

