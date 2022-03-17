Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber

Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.

The Habs GM caused a stir after trading 30-year-old southpaw blue-liner Ben Chiarot (7 goals, 11 assists, -18) to the Florida Panthers for 20-year-old forward Tyler Smilanic and draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

Hughes said he felt the trade was the best deal he could get.

"Could we have waited and possibly got a better deal? Who knows?" he said. "I think you go into free agency on the player side and you could wait and maybe end up with a better deal, maybe you end up with a lesser deal. You don't know. Circumstances change from day to day with injuries and things of that nature, but we're happy with the trade and I think it makes Florida a much better hockey team at the same time."

Chiarot's contract was ending this year, making him a pending unrestricted free agent with a contract worth $3.5 million.

Smilanic is a 2020 draft pick who has been playing at Quinnipiac University in the NCAA for the past two seasons.

Hughes says he feels Smilanic will make the Habs faster and more potent on offence.

"He made the U.S. world junior team," said the GM. "So, we thought it was a good prospect and he brought the qualities that we were looking for."

In addition, the Habs sent forward Jesse Ylonen and goalie Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket as they activated forward Christian Dvorak and goalie Jake Allen.

Hughes responded to questions about star goalie Carey Price's return, saying there is still no timeline as to when the team's no. 1 shot-stopper will be back.

He adds that he had no plans to trade Allen or backup goalie Samuel Montembeault before Monday's trade deadline. Stalwart defenceman Jeff Petry, however, looks likely to be traded if the right deal comes along.

"If it's a deal that makes sense for us, and if it makes sense for Jeff and Jeff knows that. I've spoken to him about it," said Hughes.

Hughes says he also spoke with Canadiens' captain Shea Weber, who many have suggested may never play hockey again.

Weber has not played since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in June, and forward Jonathan Drouin said in October that his playing days were all but over.

Hughes would neither confirm nor deny Drouin's comments about the 36-year-old.

"I met him in Vancouver, I chatted with him briefly. I know that I can give you that answer in terms of when he's going to speak to the media or whatnot," said Hughes. "It's a tough situation for him, physically speaking... It'd like to give you a better answer than that, but that's what I can give you for the time being."

The Habs are looking to bounce back to winning ways Thursday night when the Dallas Stars visit the Bell Centre.

Montreal (16-36-8) is currently firmly at the bottom of the standings with 40 points after 60 games played.

