Habs goalie Carey Price reunites with teammates one month after enrolling in player assistance program

Carey Price was reunited with his teammates on Tuesday, more than a month after enrolling in the NHL and NHL Players' Association's assistance program.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme explains Price's return will take place in four stages.

The NHL and NHLPA announced on Oct. 7 that Price had enrolled in their joint assistance program, but did not disclose the reasons behind the decision.

However, Price's wife, Angela, mentioned in an Instagram post that "we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first."

"It was good to see him and he's doing well," said Ducharme Tuesday. "For our players, we are together every day. We have a good group of players and they take care of each other. To see a teammate come back like that is positive for the guys. While he was away, we didn't hear from him. To see him back and in a good frame of mind, it's positive."

Price's return to the lineup doesn't mean the star goaltender will be back in the net any time soon.

Before taking time off, Price was recovering from knee surgery that took place on July 23.

The 34-year-old Indigenous goalie of Nuxalk and Souther Carrier heritage met with Canadiens doctors on Sunday to see if he should resume the rehab program.

DROUIN TO MISS KINGS GAME, DVORAK AND ANDERSON UNCERTAIN

Forward Jonathan Drouin will miss a third straight game when the Montreal Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, while forwards Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson are doubtful.

Drouin has not played since being hit in the left side of the face by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak last week in a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Ducharme reiterated Monday that Drouin did not suffer a concussion, but that his condition was being reassessed daily.

The Quebec forward participated in the Habs' optional morning practice on Tuesday; Dvorak was also there.

As for Anderson, Ducharme noted he was sick, but added that his test for COVID-19 on Monday was negative.

The Canadiens (3-10-0) have lost their last two games. The Kings (6-5-1) have won their last five games -- a streak that began with a 5-2 win over the bleu-blanc-rouge on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles.

The Kings crushed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Monday night. Former Hab and news conference pizza delivery man Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist in that game.

Danault signed a six-season, US$33 million contract with the Kings this summer as an uncompensated free agent. He previously had 194 points in 360 games with the Habs between 2016 and 2021.

-- These reports by the Canadian Press were first published in French on Nov. 9, 2021.