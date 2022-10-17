Habs goalie Jake Allen to miss Penguins game for family reasons

The Canadiens will be without goaltender Jake Allen for family reasons on Monday night when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Goalie Cayden Primeau has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, the Habs' American Hockey League feeder club. To make room for Primeau on the roster, the Habs sent defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Rocket.

Allen has played in two of the Habs' three games so far this season. He has a 1-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and .943 save percentage.

The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket and recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau. Jake Allen (parental leave) will be unavailable for tonight's game.

Primeau started the season with the Rocket. He allowed six goals on 38 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Belleville Senators on Friday.

Schueneman did not play with the Canadiens during his time with the team. He was recalled Thursday for Montreal's two-game road trip.

Samuel Montembeault is expected to face the Penguins on Monday night between the pipes. He allowed three goals on 29 shots Saturday in the Canadiens' 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2022.