Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash

Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.

The Habs forward was on a fishing trip on Lac des Sables in Notre-Dame-du-Laus when the plane came down, according to a report from Réseau des sports (RDS).

A man named Serge Labelle was also nearby on a ski jet. He was the first to reach the plane, with Byron and his brother-in-law, Neal Leblond, arriving shortly afterward.

The group retrieved the pilot and brought him to shore to await first responders, who were called around 11:15 a.m.

Paul Byron confirmed the events to RDS but preferred not to comment out of respect for the pilot.

According to provincial police (SQ), the pilot, who was alone on board, suffered injuries but was conscious and breathing before he was transported to hospital.

The incident is being investigated by The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

It's not the first time a member of the Canadien family has made such a rescue.

In 2020, Habs President and CEO Geoff Molson pulled a man from a crashed plane on Lake Massawippi near North Hatley, Que.

With files from RDS' Jeremie Asselin.