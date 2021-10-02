Habs honour Forward Jonathan Drouin with Jean Béliveau Trophy

Montreal Canadiens Forward Jonathan Drouin accepted an award reserved for the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities in the community" Saturday.

The Jean Béliveau Trophy is an annual tradition in the Habs franchise, accompanied by a $25,000 donation made by the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation to a charity of the player's choice.

Established in 2003 to commemorate the 50 years of Jean Béliveau's association with the Club de hockey Canadien, the award celebrated Drouin's support to various organizations helping disadvantaged children.

Since joining the Canadiens in 2017, Drouin has been particularly involved as an ambassador to the Fondation du Center hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM). Where he agreed to provide $500,000 over a period of 10 years in funding. He also participated in charitable activities to help raise an additional $5 million.

The fourth edition of the Jonathan Drouin Golf Tournament, which took place on August 31, raised $810,000 in support for the CHUM and its research center.

Drouin succeeds Phillip Danault, who received the award last season.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Oct. 2, 2021