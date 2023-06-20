iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs ink Monahan to one-year deal worth up to $2M


sean-monahan

Sean Monahan has signed a one-year, $1.985 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old played just 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season as he dealt with a lower-body injury for much of the campaign. He scored six goals and added 11 assists in his first year with the club.

Monahan was playing out the final season of a seven-year, $44.625 million contract he signed with the Calgary Flames in 2016 that carried an AAV of $6.375 million. He was acquired by the Habs, along with a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for future considerations. 

In 681 career games with the Flames and Canadiens, Monahan has tallied 218 goals and 479 points.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*