iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs ink Slafkovsky and a few depth free agents

Montreal Canadiens first overall NHL draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky goes through skating drills at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Que. during day one of their evaluation camp on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Juraj Slafkowvsky to a three-year, entry-level contract. 

Slafkovsky,18, was selected first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft after leading Slovakia to a bronze medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Slafkovsky also posted 10 points in 38 games with TPS Turku in the Liiga in Finland last season.

Juraj �� Kent#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rjp3OUgZIS

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2022

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes also announced Wednesday that the team agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with defenseman Madison Bowey and forwards Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes also announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with defenseman Madison Bowey and forwards Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens.

Trois-Rivieres-born Richard, 25, played 71 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Milwaukee Admirals last season, scoring 17 goals and 21 assists. He also played two NHL games with the Nashville Predators.

Bowey, 27, played two games with the Vancouver Canucks and 53 games with Abbotsford in the AHL last season. In the AHL Bowey posted eight goals, 20 assists and 80 minutes in the penalty box.

Stephens played 27 games with the Red Wings last season, where he recorded six assists and served eight penalty minutes.

The Peterborough, Ont.-born player has logged 72 NHL career games with Tampa Bay and the Detroit Red Wings (3-10-13).

Stephens was a second-round pick by the Lightning in 2015 (33rd overall).

OUELETTE, DAUPHIN MOVE ON

Meanwhile, defenseman Xavier Ouellet and forward Laurent Dauphin have been signed away to other teams. 

After four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens organization, 28-year-old Ouellet signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

He was the captain of the Laval Rocket since 2018. Last season, he scored eight goals and 33 assists over 61 games. 

Forward Laurent Dauphin, 27, has taken a one-year, two-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes. 

Dauphin played 38 games with the Habs last season, scoring four goals and eight assists.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*