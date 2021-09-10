Habs invite 27 players to rookie camp, including defenceman Kaiden Guhle

A little more than two months after competing in the Stanley Cup finals, the Montreal Canadiens will kick off their season next week with their rookie camp.

The Tricolore invited 27 players for the occasion, including the team's first pick, who was chosen 16th overall, in the 2020 NHL draft, defenceman Kaiden Guhle. Forward Jesse Ylonen, a Habs second-round pick, 35th overall, in the 2018 draft will also participate.

A total of 16 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders will take the ice at rookie camp.

The Canadiens said previously that they would not invite controversial 2021 draft pick Logan Mailloux to this year's rookie camp.

New Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle and his coaching staff of Kelly Buchberger, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will conduct on-ice practices and evaluations.

In addition to workouts, the organization's prospects will face off against the Ottawa Senators' young prospects in a two-game series. A game against USports college all-stars is scheduled to conclude the camp.

Workshops and seminars on nutrition, sports psychology, sports science and fitness are also on the schedule.

The rookie camp will start on Sept. 15 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. The practices and games presented in Brossard are not open to the public.

The official Bleu-blanc-rouge training camp will then start on Sept. 22 in Brossard, where the players will report in the morning for physical and medical examinations.

The camp will continue until Oct. 12, in preparation for the opening game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena the following day.

