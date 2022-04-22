Habs legend Guy Lafleur's passing compels condolences from across the hockey world

Condolences are pouring in for the family of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70.

The Habs icon, who hailed from Thurso, Que. won five Stanley Cups and remains, to this day, the team's all-time scoring lead.

He won two Hart trophies as the league's best player, three Lester B. Pearson awards (now called the Ted Lindsay Award) for most outstanding regular season player and one Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable playoff player.

He is currently 29th on the NHL's all-time points leader list.

Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer after a white spot was discovered in September 2019.

The Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), which had been treating Lafleur, says it was sad to hear the news of his passing.

"Throughout the treatment period, the entire team and I were marked by his great generosity, courage, calm and resilience," said Dr. Mustapha Tehfe, hematologist-oncologist at the CHUM. "Rest in peace, Mr. Lafleur."

The hospital said the hockey legend underwent surgery before receiving immunotherapy and chemotherapy when his cancer returned the following fall.

The Montreal Canadiens say the entire organization is in mourning after hearing about the loss of one of its ambassadors.

"All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing," said Geoff Molson, president of the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club.

"Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world."

As he prepared to deliver a speech on Friday afternoon, Molson came close to tears and had to compose himself before beginning to speak, calling Lafleur a "symbol for a whole nation."

The team says it plans to reveal further details on how it will honour Lafleur's life at a later date.

National Hockey League (NHL) Commissioner Gary Bettman also shared kind words in remembrance of Lafleur's legacy.

“You didn’t need to see Guy Lafleur’s name and number on his sweater when ‘The Flower’ had the puck on his stick. As distinctively stylish as he was remarkably talented, Lafleur cut a dashing and unmistakable figure whenever he blazed down the ice of the Montreal Forum," he said.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of the iconic Guy Lafleur.”

Fellow hockey great Wayne Gretzky took to social media to offer his condolences to Lafleur's family.

"We lost two hockey legends this week," he wrote, referring to Lafleur and Mike Bossy. "It was an honour to play with both."

Former Habs player Georges Laracque took to Twitter to say that "once again, the hockey world lost a giant, our idol Guy Lafleur."

"Quebec is in mourning," he continued. "Guy was an exceptional man, generous and very close to his fans."

Once again, the hockey world lost a giant, our idol Guy Lafleur.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared his condolences on social media for "the Flower."

"Guy Lafleur, or 'The Flower,' was unlike anyone else on the ice," he tweeted.

"His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10."

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade wrote on Twitter that Lafleur was a hockey player "who marked my childhood and that of an entire generation. His legacy will remain forever engraved in the hearts of Quebecers."

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly also sent her condolences to Lafleur's family on social media, calling him a "larger than life hero."

"A hockey legend in our country and elsewhere," she tweeted. "Thank you for your contagious passion and your enthusiasm on the ice that fascinated us all."

The Quebec premier's office has offered Lafleur's family a state funeral to honour the hockey great, should they so wish.

With Jean Béliveau's death in 2014 and Henri Richard's passing two years ago on March 6, 2020, the Habs top three points leaders have now all passed.

Fourth on the list, Maurice "Rocket" Richard, died in 2000.

Lafleur passed away the same week as fellow goal-scoring NHL legend Mike Bossy, who died at the age of 65 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

He leaves behind his wife Lise, his sons Martin and Mark, his mother Pierrette Lafleur, his granddaughter Sienna-Rose and his sisters Lise, Gisèle, Suzanne and Lucie.

