Habs legend Savard speaks on 30-year Stanley Cup drought in Canada

Former Montreal Canadiens captain, general manager and multiple Stanley Cup winner Serge Savard said it feels like he was holding the cup above his head yesterday.

The Hall of Famer spoke to CTV News about what it felt like as a player and general manager of a winning team and why he feels no Canadian team has hoisted the cup since Montreal did 30 years ago.

"It's not always that you put the best team on the ice," he said. "Many times you may have the two or best teams in the league, and you could finish with the top scorer in the league, but you have to learn to play as a team. The day you forget that, you cannot win."

