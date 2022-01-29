Habs look to snap losing skid at home to streaking Oilers

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at the Bell Centre and will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak, and claw a touch closer to 10 regular season wins after 43 games played.

With back-to-back, behind closed doors games this weekend, the Habs (8-27-7) have a chance to build on a quality, but ultimately futile effort against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

They played well, but lost 5-4.

The Oilers (21-16-2), on the other hand, are looking for four straight Ws, and will be counting on the services of new left winger Evander Kane, to try to extend their streak.

The Canadiens have a few stats they need to improve.

Aside from being at the bottom of the league in points, the Habs are also bottom in goals scored per game (2.21 and goals allowed (3.79). Montreal is second from the bottom of the league (just above the Arizona Coyotes) in power play percentage (13.7per cent and third worst on the penalty kill (72.6 per cent) above Arizona and the Vancouver Canucks.

The Habs host the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow.