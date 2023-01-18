Habs place forwards Slafkovsky, Armia and Evans on injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens have placed 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky on injured reserve, along with forwards Joel Armia and Jake Evans.

Slafkovsky sustained a lower-body injury in Montreal's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

He has four goals and six assists in 39 games this season, but has been held off the scoresheet over Montreal's last 15 games since getting an assist in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Dec. 14.

Armia (upper-body injury) had an assist in 18 minutes and 25 seconds of ice time against the Rangers.

Evans (lower-body injury) was injured in Montreal's 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The Canadiens say all three forwards are out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 18, 2023