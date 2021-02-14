Habs place Paul Byron on waivers so he can join the taxi squad

Forward Paul Byron was waived by the Montreal Canadiens in hopes he could join the reserve (taxi) squad, the team announced Sunday at noon.

Byron, a French-speaking Ontarian, has amassed three assists in 14 games so far this season with the Habs. He also has a plus-2 differential, with two penalty minutes.

Les Canadiens ont soumis l’attaquant Paul Byron au ballottage aujourd’hui afin qu’il rejoigne l’escouade de réserve de l’équipe.



The 31-year-old from Ottawa made 15 appearances on the ice for a total of 12:20 of playing time on Saturday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Byron is in his sixth campaign with Habs. He scored 89 goals and collected 99 assists in 462 regular-season NHL games with the Buffalo Sabers, Calgary Flames and the Canadiens.

He was selected in the sixth round, 179th overall, by the Sabers in the 2007 NHL Draft.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.