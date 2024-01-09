iHeartRadio
Habs Primeau gets second start in front of friends and family in Philadelphia


Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Habs coach Martin St-Louis said it was just a coincidence, but for the second time in as many seasons, Cayden Primeau will get the chance to play in front of friends and family in Philadelphia.

Primeau will be between the pipes in the Montreal Canadiens' goal on Wednesday against the Flyers.

Although he was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Primeau grew up cheering on the Flyers.

His father Keith played the latter part of his career in Philly.

This will be Primeau's 26th NHL start, and ninth this season.

He allowed two goals and made 24 saves in a 3-2 defeat at Philadelphia last March.

"Any time you play a game in the NHL is special, but to return to where my dream began is even more special," Primeau said before the team's departure on Tuesday. "I get to play in front of friends and family, against the team I grew up following."

Preems' net in Philly ��

Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/2D41h1qpnH

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 9, 2024

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 9, 2024. 

