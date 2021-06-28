Habs quash rumours about more tickets being available for NHL finals

The Montreal Canadiens posted a statement Monday saying the team will not be increasing the number of fans at the Habs Stanley Cup final home games.

"Regarding the increase in the number of spectators at the Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens organization is continuing discussions with the authorities, and does not in any way confirm the rumours currently circulating on social media of an agreement between the two parties," the statement said.

Déclaration des Canadiens de Montréal.



91.9 Sports radio said in the morning that tickets would increase to 10,500, prompting Premier Francois Legault and his health minister to deny that this was the case.

As of Monday, 3,500 tickets will be available for Game 3 in Montreal on Friday. Meantime, with no COVID-19 restrictions in place in Florida, some 15,000 fans will be allowed into the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.

Those wanting a ticket to a game at the Bell Centre will have to pony up with some serious cash.

While asking prices for games in Tampa Bay hover at the $300 range, those in Montreal are going for around $3,500-$6,500, according to the ticket sale site Gametime.