iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs send Harvey-Pinard, Ylonen and Fairbrother to Laval Rocket

Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) and Florida Panthers right wing Owen Tippett (74) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves)

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the Laval Rocket on Monday.

The Habs also announced that defenseman Gianni Fairbrother has rejoined the Rocket and resumed training, having completed his isolation period required by the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Dominique Ducharme's team will face the Arizona Coyotes late Monday afternoon in a matchup of the two worst teams in the NHL so far this season.

Updates on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, and Gianni Fairbrother#GoHabsGo https://t.co/JrL6TRNuW5

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2022

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error