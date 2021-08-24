Habs set to lace up for six pre-season games starting Sept. 25

Just a shade over two months after the Tampa Bay Lighting vanquished their Stanley Cup dreams, the Montreal Canadiens will go again starting Sept. 25

The Habs' six pre-season games will run until Oc. 7, and start with a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the same barn the bleu-blanc-rouge sent the Leafs to the golf course on May 31 in game seven of the first round of the playoffs.

The Leafs will then come to the Bell Centre two days later.

The next two games (Oct. 1 and 2) will be home-and-away, back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators.

The Tricolore will play again in Toronto on Oct. 5 before concluding their schedule on Oct. 7 at home against the Senators.

The Habs' regular season begins Oct. 13 in Toronto.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2021.