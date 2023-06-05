Habs sign Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8 million extension

The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that the Habs agreed on terms to an 8-year contract extension with forward Cole Caufield that will pay him an average annual salary of $7.85 million.

The $62.8 million deal, which was announced by general manager Kent Hughes, will put him nearly on par with captain Nick Suzuki, who makes an average salary of $7.875 million per year.

Caufield is coming off a breakout season with the Habs, scoring 26 goals with 10 assists in 46 games. His season ended prematurely when he underwent surgery on his shoulder in January.

The 5'7", 174-pound right-shooting winger led the team in goal-scoring for the second straight year, tying Suzuki for the 2022-23 season despite playing 36 fewer games.

The Mosinee, Wisconsin native's contract extends to the 2030-31 season.

The Canadiens made Caufield the 15th pick of the first round in 2019. Only first-overall pick and fellow Yank Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils has scored more goals out of that draft class with 87 (in 244 games) to Caufield's 53 (in 123 games).

Caufield will meet the press at 1 p.m.

