Habs sign Corey Perry for a one-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with agreed to terms with forward Corey Perry on a one-year, one-way contract.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced the $750,000 deal on Monday.

The 35-year-old Peterborough native played 57 games with the Dallas Stars in 2019-20 for 21 points (5-16-21).

He spent 70 minutes in the penalty box, more than any other player.

The right-handed forward added five goals and four assists in his 27 playoff games, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

He has 377 career goals and 420 assists with Anaheim and Dallas, playing 1,045 games in the NHL.

Perry, standing tall at 6-foot-3 and 205 lbs, was selected in the first round (28th overall) by the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at the 2003 NHL draft. In 2007, he brought the Ducks to a Stanley Cup victory.

He earned two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada, in Vancouver in 2010 and later in Sotchi in 2014. He was awarded the Maurice Richard and Hart trophies in 2010-11.

Scorey Perry: bubble edition#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2FwTzWQtEo