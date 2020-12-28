iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Habs sign veteran winger Corey Perry to one-year deal

clipart-of-the-Montreal-Canadiens-Logo

The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.

Perry had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season before adding five goals and four assists in 27 post-season games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup final.

The 35-year-old Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas.

The native of Peterborough, Ont., won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2010-11. Perry also was part of gold medal-winning Canadian Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.

The Ducks picked Perry in the first round (28th overall) of the 2003 NHL draft.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error