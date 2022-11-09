iHeartRadio
Habs: Slafkovsky suspended for two games for his hit on Luff


Minnesota Wild center Steven Fogarty (28) and Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) collide while following the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky two games, boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff.

The incident occurred in the third period of Montreal's 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Slafkovsky will forfeit US$10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal's game Wednesday night against visiting Vancouver and its game Saturday at home to Pittsburgh.

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey next Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

