Habs star Carey Price returns to practice with teammates

Goaltender Carey Price was back at practice with his teammates on Monday at the Bell Centre.

After participating in a few practices with the rest of the team in March, Price had taken another step back in his rehabilitation due to a virus unrelated to COVID-19.

He resumed training alone at the Bell Sports Complex last week while the Habs were playing away from home.

The 34-year-old goaltender has yet to play this season. He underwent knee surgery on July 23 and was sidelined for 30 days this fall to deal with a substance abuse problem through the NHL Assistance Program and the NHL Players' Association.

His fitness program was then derailed by COVID-19 and then recently by another virus.

Brendan Gallagher participated in the Tricolore's practice without restrictions. Gallagher has not played since March 17 against the Dallas Stars due to what appeared to be a back injury.

He joined his teammates in Tampa late last week and participated in a practice, but he had to avoid contact.

