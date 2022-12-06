Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't.

He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.

"Despite a previous statement released, I did in fact know about the tragedy," Price wrote in an Instagram story. "I have been a member of the MTL community for 15 years and I understand the weight this day holds within the community."

Dec. 6 is the anniversary of the mass killing and there are events throughout Montreal commemorating the day and honouring the victims.

Price said his "heart and prayers" are with the families of the victims, and regrets the timing of the amendment to Bill C-21.

"I acknowledge that amplifying any conversation around guns this week may have upset some of those impacted most by the events here in 1989 and to them I apologize," he said.

Price's post on Instagram came after many gun-control advocates were incensed at the national gun rights organization, the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), use of the tragedy to sell merchandise on its website with the promo code "POLY."

Price said he didn't agree with the gun group's promo-code.

My views are my own and I do believe in them.



The only reason I bring up this issue is because it is what’s being brought up now and not out of disrespect to anyone.



No, I did didn’t agree with the promotional code either.

The Canadiens tweeted Monday before the team's game against the Vancouver Canucks a response to Price's comments that he didn't know about the mass shooting.

"The Montreal Canadiens wish to express their sincere apology to any and all who have been offended or upset by discourse that has arisen over this matter in recent days," the Habs said.

The Canadiens added that they made a donation to the Week of the White Rose campaign to send underprivileged girls to Polytechnique's summer science camp.