Habs take centre, defenceman in round 2 of NHL Entry Draft

image.png

The dust has settled as Montreal Canadiens fans and pundits begin making sense of a wild first round of the NHL Entry Draft.

Up until shortly after 7 p.m., most had Habs GM Kent Hughes naming centreman Shane Wright with the first pick, but he went with man-mountain winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Then Hughes traded picks (via the New York Islanders) for centre Kirby Dach, the Chicago Blackhawks' third overall pick in 2019.

Though something of a surprise at the time, the pick and trade make sense for TSN 690 Habs commentator Dan Robertson.

"When they knew they were getting Dach, there was no reason to draft a centre," said Robertson. "Slafkovsky has the biggest ceiling of anyone."

With Dach and Slafkovsky, the Canadiens are faster and bigger, and now it remains to be seen what happens in the latter rounds of the draft.

"They'll need a veteran or two on D," said Robertson.

Keep up on all the latest on Day 2 of the 2022 #NHLDraft⤵️#GoHabsGo https://t.co/xuwrZBMs8u

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 8, 2022

The Habs drafted another centreman with the first pick in the second round, selecting Owen Beck out of Mississauga, Ontario. Montreal added defenceman Lane Hutson with the 62nd pick.

Montrealer Noah Warren went to the Ducks at the 42nd pick and Habs GM Kent Hughes' son, Jack Hughes, was drafted by the L.A. Kings at pick 51.

ROUND TWO

  1. Montreal Canadiens - Owen Beck
  2. San Jose Sharks (from ARI) - Cameron Lund
  3. Seattle Kraken - Jagger Firkus
  4. Arizona Coyotes (from PHI) - Artem Duda
  5. Washington Capitals - Ryan Chesley
  6. Toronto Maple Leafs - Fraser Minten
  7. Chicago Blackhawks - Paul Ludwinski
  8. Detroit Red Wings - Dylan James
  9. Buffalo Sabres - Topia Leinonen
  10. Anaheim Ducks - Noah Warren
  11. Arizona Coyotes (from SJ) - Julian Lutz
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets - Luca del Bel Belluz
  13. San Jose Sharks (from NYI via ARI) - Mattias Havelid
  14. New Jersey Devils - Seamus Casey
  15. Minnesota Wild - Hunter Haight
  16. Vegas Golden Knights - Matyas Sapovaliv
  17. Seattle Kraken - Jani Nyman
  18. Dallas Stars - Christian Kyrou
  19. Los Angeles Kings - Jack Hughes
  20. Detroit Red Wings - Dmitri Buchelnikov
  21. Anaheim Ducks - Tristan Luneau
  22. Boston Bruins - Matthew Poitras
  23. Winnipeg Jets (from STL via NYR) - Elias Salomonsson
  24. Minnesota Wild - Rieger Lorenz
  25. Chicago Blackhawks (from MIN) - Ryan Greene
  26. Seattle Kraken (from TOR) - Niklas Kokko
  27. Calgary Flames - Topi Ronni
  28. Carolina Hurricanes - Gleb Trikozov
  29. Seattle Kraken (from FLA via CGY) - David Goyette
  30. Montreal Canadiens (from EDM) - Lane Hutson
  31. New York Rangers - Adam Sykora
  32. Ottawa Senators - Filip Nordberg
  33. New York Islanders - Calle Odelius

The Canadiens also have the following late-round picks:

  • Round 3, Pick No. 75 - Vinzenz Rohrer, C
  • Round 3, Pick No. 92 - Adam Engstrom, D
  • Round 4, Pick No. 127 - Cedrick Guindon, LW
  • Round 5, Pick No. 130 - Jared Davidson, C
  • Round 6, Pick No. 162 - Emmett Croteau, G
  • Round 7, Pick No. 194 - Petteri Nurmi. D
  • Round 7, Pick No. 216 - Miguel Tourigny, D
12

