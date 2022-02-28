Habs update: Edmundson, Armia train in regular jerseys

Defenceman Joel Edmundson could soon play a first game this season with the Montreal Canadiens, although there is nothing definite about him yet.

Edmundson, who has not played since July 7, 2021 in the Stanley Cup Final, wore a white jersey at practice Monday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

This is a progression in his case, as the 28-year-old veteran had practiced with his teammates wearing a powder blue jersey — which prohibits checking — on Friday. The Habs indicated that Edmundson will accompany his teammates to western Canada, but confirmed that he will not face the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

In other news, forward Joel Armia, who wore a burgundy no-contact jersey last Friday, has also changed into a regular jersey. He could soon make his return to the game after getting hit in the face by St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas on Feb. 17. It is not clear yet if he will be back at his position on Tuesday.

The practice was briefly interrupted so that forward Cedric Paquette could leave the ice after blocking a Mathieu Perreault shot with his right skate. Interim head coach Martin St-Louis said that Paquette will accompany the team on its trip.

After a stopover in Winnipeg, where they will be looking for their sixth straight win, the Canadiens will face off with the Calgary Flames. This will be forward Tyler Toffoli's first game against his former team since the Feb. 14 trade. Toffoli has four goals and one assist in six games since joining the Flames.

The Habs will continue their road trip by visiting the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday before completing their trip by playing the Canucks in Vancouver next Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 28, 2022.