Habs v. Knights: Quebec premier, Nevada governor bet on who will advance to Stanley Cup finals

Quebec Premier François Legault made an important deal with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak over Twitter Monday: whoever loses the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights will have to take a photograph wearing the opposing team’s jersey.

Governor @GovSisolak, I have a bet for you. Whoever sees his team lose in the series between the @CanadiensMTL and the @GoldenKnights will have to snap a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey!

Known for being an avid Habs fan, Legault set the stakes high.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak accepted the challenge and sweetened the pot by throwing in a bottle of Frey Ranch Bourbon, an iconic Nevadan whiskey, against a liquor of Legault’s choosing.

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha

Who will get to kick back with a glass of fancy liquor while the other dons the enemy’s uniform? Only time will tell.

The Habs lost 4-1 Monday against the Golden Knights, in the first of a best-of-seven semifinal battle.

The next face-off between the two teams takes place Wednesday.