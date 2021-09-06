Hailstorm hits Montreal after severe thunderstorm watch

Montrealers may have seen their region was under a major storm alert Monday, but that doesn't mean they were prepared for what actually arrived.

Around noon, hail began pelting the city so hard that people described having to run suddenly for shelter.

Wild hailstorm in Montreal. I had to take shelter for a few minutes on someone else porch while walking back from the dep. I was wearing a raincoat, the hail was coming down so hard it was physically hurting me. #Montreal pic.twitter.com/bmfGczGqp4

The severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for most of Monday for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment Canada. It ended around 6:30 p.m.

"Today, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency notes.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

It was a bad time to go get something from the car. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/kJx1Es2BFb

Hail in Montreal! pic.twitter.com/MCT1AIZ8Xk

Some noted on social media that this was just the latest of some wild weather swings in the last few weeks.

Seeing hail in Montreal after about two weeks of intense heat waves is... weird...

(@LGrahamCTV) pic.twitter.com/DJbnGqsrf3

Environment Canada says it recommends against water-related activities during a thunderstorm watch as there can be violent or sudden gusts of wind that move over bodies of water.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," it states. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

The agency had previously issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, but lifted it shortly before 1 p.m. The warning was back in effect later, with more rain in the forecast for late afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that can include damaging and torrential rainfall.

--With files from Selena Ross