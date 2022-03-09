Hall of Famers Lafleur, McDonald and St-Pierre named to Order of Hockey in Canada

Hockey Hall of Famers Guy Lafleur, Lanny McDonald and Kim St-Pierre have been named to the Order of Hockey in Canada class of 2022.

Lafleur had a storied 17-year career, primarily with the Montreal Canadiens. He is the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,246 points and led the team to five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s.

He won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer three times and the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP twice. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as top playoff performer in 1977.

Lafleur recorded 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 21 games with Team Canada and won the 1976 Canada Cup.

He had his No. 10 retired by the Canadiens in 1985 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Meet the Class of 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣! ����



Guy Lafleur, Lanny McDonald and @KimStPierre33 will be invested into the Order of Hockey in Canada at the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf this summer.@HockeyQuebec | @HockeyAlberta

McDonald co-captained the Calgary Flames to the franchise's first, and so far only, Stanley Cup in 1989. Over a 16-year NHL career with the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Rockies, McDonald recorded 1,006 points in 1,111 games.

His No. 9 was retired by the Flames in 1990 and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992.

He represented Canada twice, including at the 1976 Canada Cup, where he earned an assist on Darryl Sittler's double-overtime winner that gave Team Canada the championship.

As an executive, McDonald has represented Team Canada as general manager and director of player personnel, winning a gold medal as director of player personnel at the 2004 world championship.

St-Pierre ranks first among goaltenders in games played (83), wins (64) and shutouts (29) in the history of Canada's women's team.

She helped Canada win three Olympic gold medals, five women's world championships and two Clarkson Cups during her storied career. She was named top goaltender at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Canada Charline Labonte, left to right, Kim St-Pierre and Marie-Phillip Poulin skate past photographers as they drink beer following their gold medal win over the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St-Pierre was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

Established in 2012, the Order of Hockey in Canada honours individuals for their contributions to developing hockey in Canada.

The class of 2022 will be celebrated in Niagara Falls in June along with the 2020 and 2021 classes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022