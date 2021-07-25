Halva, other products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

MONTREAL -- Several Al-Rabih brand food products are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was first announced in early July before being expanded Sunday to include more items.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

The products (listed below) are marked with lot codes between 19620-36020, which can be found next to the expiry date.

Recalled products include: