Harlem Globetrotters visit Montreal basketball program

image.jpg

Organized sports are back in Quebec, and with that, so are the Harlem Globetrotters.

At the Snowdon YMCA Friday, players from the Red Rush basketball program finally reunited and did drills with the Globetrotters’ Speedy Artis.

“We knew it was important, but it is essential that kids need to get out around other people, get a chance to learn, it’s so important to their development,” said Artis.

The positive power of sport has always been a key Globetrotter message — one that is shared by the founder and president of the Red Rush program.

“We want them to be pros, but not necessarily pros just at basketball, but pros in life. They gotta be able to carry themselves as pros,” said Denburk Reid.

Watch the video for the full story.  

